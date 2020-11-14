PM Calls on Public to Participate in Event Honoring National Defense Force

Addis Ababa, November 14/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called on the public to actively participate in the event to be held under the theme “I Stand for the Honor of Our National Defense Force” as part of supporting the law enforcement operation underway in Tigray Region.



He wrote on his Facebook page: ”I have accepted the open call from members of our arts community to participate in the 2 minutes activity on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, under the theme ‘I stand for the honor of our national defense force’.”

The program will be held at 11:30 A.M. At that time, all Ethiopians will stand holding their right hand on their left chest for a minute and show their respect for the defense force. At the end of the one-minute salute will be applauded the brave defense force for another minute.

PM Abiy urged all to take part and make this event a success in their respective communities, workplaces and homes.