Rocket Fired towards Bahir Dar, Gondar Cities

Addis Ababa, November 14/2020 (ENA) In the late hours of November 13, 2020, a rocket was fired towards Bahir Dar and Gondar cities, according to Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check.



As a result, the airport areas have sustained damages, it was indicated.

“The TPLF junta is repairing and utilizing the last of the weaponry within its arsenals. This is indicative of TPLF’s last resort attempts to maintain control,” according to the state of emergency fact check.

The details of the incident is currently under investigation and further details will be provided accordingly, it was indicated.

It is to be recalled that following the triggered sickening attack of the TPLF junta against the Northern Command of the National Defense Force, the federal government has been undertaking a law enforcement operation in Tigray Regional State.