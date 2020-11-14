Foreign Minister Demeke Briefs Resident Diplomats on Current Situation

Addis Ababa, November 14/2020 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen, said the ongoing operation in Tigray State is neither a civil war nor an armed conflict, rather a move to maintain rule of law and constitutional order.



While briefing resident diplomats in Addis Ababa on November 13 on the current situation in the country, Demeke said the operation is targeting lawbreaking individuals not innocent citizens.

Demeke said that the TPLF junta has been working for the past two years to undermine the socio-economic and political reform and efforts toward peace and development.

He said that the group has been working with other forces to incite conflict in many areas thereby disrupt he lives of civilians.

Demeke said all of the irresponsible acts of the junta are aimed at creating chaos, tarnishing the image of the country, and discrediting the Federal Government.

He noted that the tolerance that the government show over the past two years depicted its commitment for peace. However, the junta finally attacked the Northern Command of the National Defense Force and looted military arsenals.

Demeke said that the government would no longer tolerate the impunity in the region, and it should protect constitutional order through the ongoing military operation and the state of emergency.

“I wound like you to understand this law and order enforcement measures are expected not to last very long. It will end as soon as the criminals are disarmed, legitimate administration is restored and fugitives apprehended and brought to justice,” he added.

“The two majors of the current law enforcement measures are bringing and apprehended the fugitive of law to justice and ensuring the constitutional order that include the constitutional division of power between the federal government and regional states.”