State of Emergency Fact Check Dismisses Allegation of Ethnic Profiling

Addis Ababa November 13/2020 (ENA) The Ethiopian State of Emergency Fact Check said the allegation that Ethiopian police visited an office of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to ethnically profile staff members in the Amhara region, is a complete misrepresentation of the event.

State of Emergency Task Force have received credible and specific intelligence on suspects that are TPLF operatives embedded and active within various local and international organizations within the country, according to the statement of Ethiopian State of Emergency Fact Check.

It thus acted to follow up with its investigation and law enforcement work by apprehending suspected individuals, it added.

The Amhara Regional police and other concerned stakeholders received list of these suspects, and not a general ethnic profiling of citizens as alleged.

As per the information received from the Amhara Regional State, the police presented the list of suspected individuals and inquired on their presence within the WFP Office in the region, rather than the purported request of staff based on ethnicity.

As the government takes precautionary measures in enforcing the rule of law, Ethiopian State of Emergency Fact Check cautions international organizations and international media to refrain from propagating divisive and uncorroborated narratives, the statement warned.