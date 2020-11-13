“Ethiopia Would Not be Hideout for Barbarians, Bandits but Country Where Rule of Law Prevails”: Ruling Party: Prosperity Party

Addis Ababa November 13/2020 (ENA)The ruling Prosperity Party vowed today that it will get rid of the country from barbarians and bandits to ensure the prevalence of law and order in Ethiopia.

In a communique it issued, Prosperity Party said the Ethiopian people are protesting against the atrocities committed by the TPLF junta on members of the Northern Command and other innocent civilians.

The people have called for the intensification of the government’s law enforcement operation against the terrorist junta leaders to bring them to justice.

And they have passed their message to the international community about the crimes committed by the plotters, it noted.

The TPLF junta unashamedly carried out cold blooded massacre against the defense force when they shot their brothers and sisters who went out for genuine struggle, the communique stated, adding that this is an extension of the old practice of the gangsters who shot their brothers and sisters that fought for genuine cause during the armed struggle while they were asleep.

The criminal group has also been organizing extremist groups like OLF-Shene and supported them financially and materially to massacre innocent people in various parts of the country, it pointed out.

This anti-peace crossed the red line last week when it attacked the sovereignty of the country after its failed plan of dismantle the country by carrying out massacre on innocent civilians.

The attack carried out on the national defense force has caused uproar among the public.

Now, the heroic national defense force has regrouped and is taking series of counterattack on the notorious clique to bring them to justice soon.

Understanding the devilish act of the group, Prosperity Party members, supporters and Ethiopians should therfore protect their surroundings in collaboration with security officers.

According to the statement, the party is committed to stand vigilant till the junta is brought to justice.

This barbaric group has again committed atrocities acts. For example, the forces of destruction have committed horrific massacre on the innocent citizens in the town of Maikadra.

The purpose and goal of this massacre, where many have perished, is clear, the communique said, adding that “the people of our country have come to realize that the massacre is part of a failed conspiracy that has been tried at various places in the past.

Finally, the communique stressed that “Ethiopia would not be a hideout for barbarians and bandits but a country where rule of law prevails.”