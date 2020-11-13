PM Calls on People of Tigray, Security Forces to Save themselves from TPLF Junta

Addis Ababa November 13/2013 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on the people Tigray Regional State and security forces today to save themselves from the greedy TPLF junta.



In his message conveyed in Tigrigna language, the Prime Minister said the illegal group is on the verge of death as it has been encircled in all directions.

As the junta is in confusion and unable to provide leadership in all fronts, Abiy noted that the starving youth members of the special force and militia are exposed to death and mutilation.

The premier consequently urged the people of Tigray to refrain from sacrificing their children and save them as soon as possible.

“The people of Tigray will not benefit from prolonging the life of the evil group by hours or days sacrificing their children,” he said, adding that “one should not die for a criminal group but for a cause, the country and the people.”

He stressed that the people should return their face to development works by cutting short the life of the junta.

“Ethiopia calls on you the people of Tigray to rescue your country as you built it, and renew your history,” the PM added in his message.

He further urged the Tigray Regional Special Force and security to refuse sacrificing their lives for a group that is dying.