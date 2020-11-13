“Right Time to Rise Up against TPLF Junta”, Says Tigray Democratic Party Chairperson

Addis Ababa November 13/2013 (ENA) This is the right time for the people of Tigray State to rise up against the illegal TPLF group and ensure rule of law, Tigray Democratic Party Chairperson Aregawi Berhe said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the chairperson stated that the TPLF junta, which ruled not only the region but also the country, has been perpetrating crimes against humanity and looting the country for the past 27 years.

Though triggered by the sickening attack of the TPLF junta against the Northern Command, the recent law enforcement operation underway in Tigray State is thus laudable, he added.

Aregawi pointed out that the attempt of the TPLF junta to portray the operation as a war waged against the people of Tigray is deceptive propaganda concocted to escape from accountability.

“In order to avoid accountability and escape prosecution, the TPLF junta leaders have been claiming that the law enforcement operation is against the people of Tigray,” the opposition Tigray Democratic Party Chairperson said.

The law enforcement measure is aimed at bringing the TPLF junta leaders to justice, he noted.

“Nobody actually planned and declared war against the junta itself, let alone against the people of Tigray,” the chairperson elaborated, adding that “this misleading propaganda war is aimed at using the people of Tigray as human shield to escape from accountability.

The people of Tigray have been living under utter poverty while leaders of the junta led luxurious life, Aregawi said, urging the people to support the law enforcement operation and support the National Defense Force.

“ I think this is the right time for the people to rise up and make the illegal group obey the rule of law.”