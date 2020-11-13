Live Animals Worth 4.8 Mn Birr Donated to Nat’l Defense Force

Addis Ababa November 13/2013 (ENA) Live animals worth 4.8 million Birr have been donated to the National Defense Force by Kaffa and Kembata Tembaro zones in Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Regional State.

Zone administrators, religious leaders and elders are traveling to the front to hand over the donation and express their solidarity, it was learned.

The donations include 55 cattle, 364 goats, and 101 sheep.

Of the total donation, Kembata Tembaro Zone donated 364 goats, 24 cattle, and 101 sheep, while Bonga University and Kaffa Zone jointly donated 31 cattle.

Speaking on the occasion, National Defense Force State Minister Martha Luwiji said the government has been paying huge sacrifices to ensure the enforcement of law where the TPLF junta stabbed members of the Northern Command in the back.

The outrageous acts of TPLF have caused uproar among the public and citizens of the country. Huge demonstrations have, therefore, been taking in many places; and blood donations as well as material and financial contributions made.

In order to collect the support in an organized manner, a committee was established drawn from National Defense Force and Ministry of Peace, the state minister stated.

She pointed out that many individuals and institutions from all over the country have been expressing interest to provide support. A national account opened for the purpose will thus be announced soon.

The donors on their part said supporting one another during difficulty is a culture of the Ethiopia people.

They further expressed their readiness to stand along the army and continue their support to ensure rule of law.