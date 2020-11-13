Anti-TPLF Junta, OLF-Shene Demonstrations Continue

Addis Ababa, November 13/2020 (ENA) Demonstrations denouncing the treacherous attacks of the TPLF junta on the Northern Command of the National Defense Force and support for the enforcement of the rule of law have been held in many towns of Oromia Regional State.



The demonstrations were reportedly held this morning in Bishoftu, Burayu, Bati, Dukam, Adama, Laga Tafoo, Laga Dadhi, Sululta, Sabata, Holota, Nekemte, Mojo, Shashemene, Batu, Bale Goba, Negele, Metu, and Robe.

The demonstrators also condemned the Oromo Liberation Front-Shene groups, a collaborator terrorist group.

Inhabitants of the towns expressed their strong support to the law enforcement operation underway in Tigray Region.

They commended the National Defense Force for its heroic acts to enforce rule of law in the region and ensure the unity of the nation by foiling the treacherous plot of TPLF and OLF-Shene groups.

The demonstrators have vowed to stand alongside the Ethiopian National Defense Force to help it accomplish its mission and ensure peace and stability of the nation.

Ethiopians across the nation have been providing material and moral support to the ongoing military operation.

A national committee that mobilizes resources to support the operation in Tigray has been established.