PM Office Briefing Scholars on the Ongoing Law Enforcement Operation

Addis Ababa, November 13/2020(ENA) Office of the Prime Ministers is briefing scholars drawn from various educational institutions and organizations on the ongoing law enforcement operations in Tigray Regional State.

Minister of Democracy Building Center at the Prime Minister’s Office, Zadig Abraha deliberated on a thematic area on the role of scholars to uphold rule of law to sustain the region.

The junta in the TPLF had been undertaking destructive actions to obstruct the national reform, he added.

He also explained about the unexpected attacks orchestrated by the extremist group on the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) Northern Command and the law enforcement operations being underway pursuant to that.

The discussion aims to gather the necessary inputs from scholars to the ongoing law enforcement operation and works that will follow.

ENDF Western Commander, Lieutenant General Asrat Deniro also explained about the attack on the Northern Command and the law enforcement being undertaken.

It is to be recalled that government has briefed others drawn from various professional sectors on the ongoing law enforcement operations.