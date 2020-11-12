Gov’t Commits to Uphold Rule of Law in Tigray Region: Deputy PM Demeke

Addis Ababa November 12/2020 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonen on Thursday affirmed that the Government of Ethiopia is committed to uphold the rule of law in Tigray Regional State.

Demeke made the remarks in a phone conversation with Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Pandor.

The two sides have discussed about the current situations in Ethiopia, specifically in Tigray Regional State.

Demeke briefed the current status of the ongoing operations by the Federal Government of Ethiopia in the Tigray Regional State to Naledi, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He pointed out that the government intends to neutralize the destructive force of the TPLF gang, free the people, and rescue stranded members of the Ethiopian Defense Force.

He also reiterated that the operations in Tigray would end once the TPLF gangs, the perpetrators of inhuman acts, are brought to justice.

Naledi Pandor, for her part, said South Africa is closely following the current situation in Ethiopia.

She also expressed her confidence that the Government of Ethiopian would ensure the safety of civilians while carrying out its operations in Tigray Regional State.

The two concluded their conversation following the congratulatory message of the South African Minister to Demeke for his recent appointment as Minister of the Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.