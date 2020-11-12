Council of Ministers Adopts Regulation on Formation of Provisional Administration in Tigray State

Addis Ababa November 12/2020 (ENA) The Council of Ministers has adopted a regulation “Concerning the Provisional Administration of the Tigray National Regional State.”

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wrote on his Facebook page that the regulation was adopted in accordance with the decision of the House of Federation for the establishment of a provisional administration that is accountable to the Federal Government within the Regional State of Tigray pursuant to Article 62(9) of the FDRE Constitution and Article 14(2)(b) of the “Proclamation Governing Intervention of the Federal Government in the Regions”.

The Council of Ministers, in its meeting today, adopted the regulation that establishes provisional administration in Tigray Regional State.