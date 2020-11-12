Ethiopian Water Minister Stresses Need for Legal Framework to Abolish Colonial Legacy on Use of Nile

Addis Ababa November 12/2020 (ENA) Water, Irrigation and Energy Minister Sileshi Bekele stressed the need to establish a legal framework of the Nile Basin Initiative in a bid to ensure equitable utilization of the Nile and abolish the continued colonial legacy on the use of the river.

Sileshi made the remark at a webinar of the 28th Nile Council of Ministers and the 23rd Nile Equatorial Lakes Council of Minister (NEL-COM).

The minister who is elected NEL-COM Chairman for one year, said it is high time to implement such legal agreement for it will help respect the sovereignty and equality of member countries as well as ensure citizens shared benefits of the resources.

Above all, the legal framework will be a critical instrument to make sure that there is equitable share of water resources in the region, he added.

Sileshi also called on member countries to invest in the development of water infrastructures aimed at curbing the recurrent droughts and flooding in the region.

“If we are unable to increase investment for the development of water infrastructures, we can’t discuss frankly about the security of water, food and energy in our countries,” he stressed.

At the webinar, the ministers evaluated the council’s one-year activities and discussed the challenges encountered during the year, including lack of commitment by member countries to implement the goals of the initiative.

Egypt’s reluctance to participate in the initiative, the reduction of funds from the international organizations, internal political strife in countries were cited among the problems encountered.

The meeting was attended by ministers of water from Ethiopia, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, Egypt, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda, and Tanzania.

The Nile Council of Ministers is an annual gathering of the ministers of Water Affairs from each of the member states of the Nile Basin Initiative.