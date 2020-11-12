Police Arrest 242 Individuals Deployed by TPLF to Create Chaos in Capital City

Addis Ababa November 12/2020 (ENA) Addis Ababa Police disclosed that it has arrested 242 individuals assigned by Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) junta to create chaos in the city.

Addis Ababa Police Commissioner briefed journalists about the current affairs of the city today.

He stated that 242 individuals were apprehended with various weapons while trying to create chaos in the capital city.

The commissioner revealed that the individuals had grenades, explosives, launchers and ammunitions when arrested.