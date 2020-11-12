Study that Informs Institutional Capacity Gaps to Decision Makers Near Completion

Addis Ababa November 12/20202 (ENA) A panel discussion on “ Institutional Readiness and the Political Economy of Reform in Ethiopia,” which is expected to inform decision makers about institutional gaps in the country was held today.

The organizer of the panel discussion, Policy Study Institute, will enrich the inputs for the ongoing study to be completed in the next few months, it was learned.

Policy Study Institute Deputy Director-General, Professor Beyene Petros, underscored on the occasion about the need for building strong institutions that deliver effective services and sustainable socio-economic development.

“Public services in our country, for example, usually encounter observable complaints and grievances from the public. This doesn’t even need more scientific proof; it’s noticeable,” he noted.

Thus, the institute is conducting a scientific study on the issue by mobilizing experts to inform policy makers and decision makers, the deputy director-general said, adding that it is also expected to build strong institutions for accessible services.

Institutions and Governance Policy Research Center Coordinator at the institute, Girma Teshome said institutions in Ethiopia have capacity limitations even if they are old.

As a result, services provided by many institutions are source of grievances, he added.

Lack of strong institutions has been hampering the ongoing reform, the coordinator stated, noting that the ongoing reform has to be deeply institutionalized and evaluated.