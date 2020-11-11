Deputy PM & Foreign Affairs Minister, US Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Hold Phone Conversation

Addis Ababa November 11/2020 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen held telephone conversation with US Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Tibor Nagy today.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they discussed about the current situation in Ethiopia.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Demeke Mekonnen briefed US Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Tibor Nagy about the objectives of the ongoing Ethiopian government’s operation in Tigray.

Demeke stated that the government would end the operation once the destructive military capacities of the TPLF gang is destroyed and the unduly provoked members of the Ethiopian Defense Force are rescued and rule of law is upheld in the region.

He further explained the state of emergency in Tigray Region and some modalities associated with it.

Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Nagy reiterated that peace in Ethiopia is indispensable to build peace in the region.

Extending best wishes to president-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect-Kamala Harris, Demeke congratulated Nagy on the recent successful completion of the US presidential election.