TPLF Has No Iota of Power to Withstand Ethiopian Air Force, Says Major General Yilma

Addis Ababa November 11/2020 (ENA) The extremist TPLF junta has got no iota of power to withstand the Ethiopian Air Force, Major General Yilma Merdassa said.

Ethiopian Air Force Commander Major General Yilma Merdassa told journalist today that jets of the Air Force have continued striking selected targets by taking caution not to harm civilians.

The commander dismissed the claim of TPLF about downing fighter jet.

According to him, fighter jets of the Air Force have destroyed weapon depots of the extremist group.

“The junta has no weapons that exceed the capacity of the Air Force,” he said, noting that the fake information the group fabricates day in and day out proves the inherent nature of the extremist.