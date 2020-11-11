Ethiopia COVID-19 Cases Surpass 100,000

Addis Ababa November 11/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia on Wednesday confirmed that COVID-19 positive cases have surpassed 100,000 in the country amid steady raise in recoveries.

Ministry of Health revealed that to date the total confirmed tally of Coronavirus cases in Ethiopia hit 100,327.

It added that the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the country reached to 1,537.

The ministry stated that some 1,534,470 sample tests have been conducted since the first Coronavirus identified in the country on March 13, 2019.

Some 61,516 COVID-19 patients have also been recovered, and 286 patients are currently in severe condition.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of many people and causing social and economical damages both at national and worldwide, it was learned.