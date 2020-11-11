National Committee Formed to Mobilize Resources in Support of Military Operation

Addis Ababa November 11/2020 (ENA) The Ministry of Peace has announced the establishment a national committee that mobilizes resources to support the Ethiopian National Defense Force which has been conducting a military operation in Tigray to enforce rule of law.

Speaking at a forum held today to discuss on the current national affairs of the country, Ministry of Peace, Muferihat Kamil said the committee, whose members are drawn from different government institutions, has already begun its activities.

Ethiopians across the nation are supporting the military operation being conducted in Tigray region to enforce rule of law, she said.

They are also expressing their solidarity and gratitude to the national defense force by providing supports in various forms, the minister stated.