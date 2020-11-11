Ministry Dismisses TPLF’s Claim Portraying Military Operation as Civil War, Targets Civilian

Addis Ababa November 11/2020 (ENA) Ministry of National Defense Force has dismissed TPLF’s claim that portrays the ongoing military operation being carried out by the national defense force in Tigray Region as a civil war and aims at addressing regional border disputes in the area.

TPLF’s claim that the operation has been targeting on civilian people and infrastructures is also a complete lie, Minister of National Defense Force, Dr. Kenea Yadeta told journalists today.

According to him, the military operation in the region is neither a civil war nor aims at addressing border claims that exits in the area, instead it is being conducted with a view to enforcing rule of law as well as ensuring the peace and security of the country once and for all, by bringing the TPLF juntas to justice.

He further said the operation will not descend to civil war as it clearly targets on forces of the tyrant groups of the TPLF.

The misinformation being orchestrated by the group in the TPLF aims at covering up its illegal actions and treason by confusing the public with its baseless claims, the minister stated.

Breaking up the national unity of Ethiopia is the very purpose of the defiance group in the TPLF by dismantling the constitutional system, exposing the country to foreign enemies and endangering its sovereignty, the minister underlined.

“The rule of law enforcement operation is not about apprehending ordinary criminal, it is rather about bringing perpetrators who attacked one of the national military commands in Tigray with the objectives of dismantling the constitution, national unity and sovereignty of the country,” he said.

The national defense force is well disciplined and clearly knows its mission, he said adding the claim that the military is attacking the region in collaboration with other entities is simply fabrication and baseless propaganda.

Disseminating fake information and creating mystification is the true nature of the defiant TPLF group, Dr. Kenea said citing the recent heartless attack on the northern command based in Tigray Region.

The minister urged members of the Tigray militia and Special Forces to distance themselves from accepting the order of the TPLF, affirming that the law enforcement operation will wrap up soon by bringing the perpetrators to justice.