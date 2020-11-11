Ethiopian Wins Overall Excellence for Outstanding Crisis Leadership 2020 Award

Addis Ababa November 11/2020 (ENA) Ethiopian Airlines Group has won the ‘Overall Excellence for Outstanding Crisis Leadership 2020 Award’ from Global Finance magazine.

The award recognizes companies that went above and beyond in responding to the global pandemic crisis and in assisting their customers, protecting their employees and providing critical support to society at large.

Ethiopian Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam said “we are glad to have won the ‘Overall Excellence for Outstanding Crisis Leadership 2020 Award’ which recognizes our distinct capabilities of successful management of multiple crises taking place simultaneously like a perfect storm.”

During the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in panic, fear and hopelessness in the industry; Tewolde noted “we have demonstrated resilience, agility and speed of decision making and special competency in fast redeployment of organizational resources to our Cargo division to airlift life-saving COVID-19 PPE and medical supplies.”

Ethiopian reconfigured 25 passenger airplanes for cargo only flights and availed the remaining passenger airplanes for repatriation of stranded people to connect with their loved ones back home, the CEO added.

“As a socially responsible airline, we stood in solidarity with the world during the unprecedented crisis and served communities around the globe to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic challenges,” he underscored.

Furthermore, he affirmed that Ethiopian is ready to repeat the remarkable and globally recognized success in leading the fast delivery of life-saving PPE’s with similar delivery speed and professional handling during the forthcoming global distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ethiopian, which operated over 360 charter cargo flights and carried medical supplies to over 80 countries besides reuniting more than 63,000 citizens of different countries, is among the global airlines which played a leading role in transporting medical supplies and stranded people after COVID-19 struck.