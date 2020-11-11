Youth TPLF Fighter Expose Group of Forcing Teens to Fight with National Defense Force

Addis Ababa November 11/2020 (ENA) Fighters of the extremist TPLF group who capitulated to the National Defense Force said many members of the Special Force and militia of the regional state are coerced to take part in the fight triggered by Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Following the attack by TPLF on the Northern Command a week ago, PM Abiy Ahmed called on the National Defense Force to save the nation.

In line with the mission it was given, the National Defense Force has been controlling different places by carrying out ground and air operations.

Many extremist armed militants have thus been giving themselves up succumbing to the offensive measures being taken by National Defense Force.

Among the militants forced to take part in the fight, most are between 17 and 18 years old.

They revealed that many of the members of the special force and militia fighting are forced by TPLF to engage in the war.

According to them, most of the leaders of TPLF who had sent their children abroad to receive education are forcefully throwing the lives of children of the masses into the hell of warfare.

Those who refuse to join the regional special force and militia are ruthlessly eliminated by TPLF, they added.

They further pointed out that the evil act of using child soldiers by the extremist group should be stopped.

The youth also strongly condemned the unexpected attack of TPLF on the Northern Command.

Despite the propaganda of TPLF, they noted about the good treatment they received and called on the other members of the special force and militia to avoid paying unnecessary sacrifice.