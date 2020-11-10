TPLF Crosses Non-Negotiable Red Line in Attacking Northern Command: Ambassador Redwan

Addis Ababa, November 10/2020 (ENA) The defiant Tigray Peoples Libration Front (TPLF) has crossed the non-negotiable red line in attacking the northern command based in Mekelle, Ambassador Redwan Hussen, State of Emergency Access to Information Secretary said.

Briefing the media on the ongoing military operation in the northern part of Ethiopia, Redwan said the last step which the TPLF juntas crossed is attacking the base of the army`s northern command which is the red-line.

“If Ethiopia has to sustain like other country, rule of law has to be prevailed,” he noted.

The Ambassador stressed that the ongoing operation in Tigray Regional State targets mainly to salvage the whole nation and prevail rule of law in the land.

Citing how they have been equipped rogue clique, Redwan said all of their provoking activities clearly shows who began the conflict in the first place, he affirmed.

Stating the damage of having dangerous arsenal in regional state and TPLF junta group alone, Redwan said one of the objectives of the continuing operation is dismissing the arsenals which are in the hands of the group.

The gangsters` group has been opposing all positive initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed since he took office and recently they have violated the constitution by undertaken an illegal elections in the region, according to the ambassador.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy stressed that the ongoing military operation in Ethiopia’s Northern Tigray region envisaged ending impunity, as he emphasized that “no federation and constitutional order can tolerate such illegality.”