Lieutenant-General Bacha Details Horrific Massacre Committed by TPLF

Addis Ababa November 11/2020 (ENA) The massacre perpetrated against the Northern Command is horrific, Lieutenant-General Bacha Debele who inspected the scene disclosed today.

Briefing journalists after his visit, Lieutenant-General Bacha said the TPLF junta used horrific tactics to destroy the army.

On the day the fight began, it held a party for the army and abducted senior military officers.

In his briefing, he added that the illegal group cut off radio communication to disrupt the chain of command.

As the day was when the army receives rations and salaries, the illegal group looted and distributed all to its own fighters, Lieutenant-General Bacha elaborated.

On that same night they launched attack at 10:00 PM and the army could not get food and water for three days.

In the meantime they sent people that asked members of the army to surrender.

In the horrendous massacre carried out by the illegal TPLF group, soldiers of the Oromo Liberation Front had taken part, he revealed.

He, however, pointed out that no single member of the army had surrendered.

Lieutenant-General Bacha further elaborated that members of the brigade armed with modern weaponry fought to the last and few survived. Martyred members of the brigade were thrown naked and left to be eaten by wild animals.

The abducted senior military officers released naked by TPLF junta were given clothes by members of the Eritrean army who gave them their own uniforms.

The Northern Command, which is now in good position, has been taking effective measures against the illegal group.