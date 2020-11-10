Minister, Ambassador Sign MoU to Develop Database, Agree to Cooperate in Gender Issues

Addis Ababa, November 10/2020 (ENA) Women, Children and Youth Minister, Filsan Abdullahi, and French Ambassador to Ethiopia, Remi Marechaux, have signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to enhance gender equality and access to documentation in Ethiopia.

Women, Children and Youth Minister Filsan Abdullahi said on the occasion France has excellent experiences in the gender it can share to Ethiopia.

“They will assist us by developing database of adopted Ethiopian children; and this will benefit Ethiopian citizens to easily know their origin,” she added.

Filsan stated that the two parties have also discussed about the leading role Ethiopia could play in the 2021 Generation Equality Forum to be organized by France.

Ambassador Remi Marechaux said on his part “the MoU signed is a very small-scale project but very concrete. It will provide access to documentation for Ethiopians who have been adopted and looking for their origin, looking for their parents.”

The database to be developed soon will provide online information of more than 80,000 peoples, it was learned.

“We will work with the ministry to assist it in sorting the documentation and making it accessible to the public. It means more than 80,000 personal documentation will be accessible for any Ethiopian looking for information,” Ambassador Marechaux explained.

The discussion with the minister has also touched on priority areas of cooperation, particularly gender issues and documentation.

The ambassador noted that gender issue is a priority for France which is going to organize the 2021 Generation Equality Forum.

He said, “We are very much active in this field and will organize the Generation Equality Forum that would be an occasion for a follow up after the Beijing Conference of Women 25 years ago.”