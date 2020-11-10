National Defense Force Takes Control of Humera Airport

Addis Ababa, November 10/2020(ENA) The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) has seized control over Humera Airport, which once the tyranny TPLF group used for its deviant actions.



Members of the Special Forces, the police and militia organized under the TPLF are surrendering to the National Defense Forces, it was indicated.

The army is conducting counter-offensive in response to the TPLF’s unexpected attack and has been in control of several areas including Dansha.

It is to be recalled that the legal enforcement measure was triggered after the tyranny TPLF junta had attacked the Northern Command Headquarters based in Tigray Regional State.