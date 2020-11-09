TPLF Claim of Downing Fighter Jet Absolute Lie, Says National Defense Force

Addis Ababa, November 9/2020(ENA) The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) claim that it downed a jet of the Ethiopian Defense Force was absolute lie, Indoctrination Director-General Major General Mohammed Tessema disclosed.



Major General Mohammed added that the air force is still attacking selected targets.

According to him, the destructive group has been evacuating large territories in the face of the intensified offensive operation by the defense force.

Many regional special forces and militias are thus surrendering peacefully, he pointed out.

The legal enforcement measure was triggered by the attack of the so-called Tigray People’s Liberation Front on the Northern Command Headquarters based in the region.

The group killed soldiers and robbed artillery and military equipment from the headquarters that has been stationed in Tigray Region for over two decades to protect and serve the people in the regional state.

Following the blatant act of the front the National Defense Force has been taking law enforcement operations in the region as per the federal mandate and responsibility.