Ethiopia Partakes in African Ports Forum

Addis Ababa, November 9/2020(ENA) A high level Ethiopian delegation is participating in the African Ports Forum that kicked of today in Djibouti.



Aimed at strengthening partnerships, the Forum is hoped to facilitate the necessary platform to ensure that essential operations and trade could continue in the realm of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Making its theme, “African ports in the Age of Alliance,” the two day long forum mainly covers rubrics like the intra-African exchanges for development, digitization, connectivity and logistics.

State Minister of Transport Awol Wagais, Ethiopian Ambassador to Djibouti, Berhanu Tsegaye as well as scores of Ethiopian officials are participating along with high level authorities, port agencies, maritime transport operators from Djibouti and other African countries in the Forum.

As the lion share of Ethiopia’s import/export goods and commodities passed via the Djibouti Port, the two countries have continued to commit themselves to further bolster their strategic ties in road, railway, port as well as other areas deemed to help facilitate smooth and effective joint operations.