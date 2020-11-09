Concerns that Ethiopia Will Descend Into Chaos Unfounded: PM Abiy

Addis Ababa, November 9/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said concerns that Ethiopia will descend into chaos are unfounded.

According to him, those concerns on the government’s law enforcement in Tigray Regional State are results of misunderstanding the context profoundly.

“Our rule of law enforcement operation, as a sovereign state with the capacity to manage its own internal affairs, will wrap up soon by ending the prevailing impunity,” the Prime Minister Tweeted on Monday.

Noting that Ethiopia is grateful for friends expressing their concern, Abiy said, adding “our rule of law operation is aimed at guaranteeing peace and stability once and for all by bringing perpetrators of instability to justice.”