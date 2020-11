Addis Ababa, November 9/2020 (ENA) The National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) revealed that the defiant Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is robbing bank branches in Tigray Regional State.



NBE called on the people of Tigray and all concerned bodies in safeguarding the banks from being robbed by the rogue group.

Moreover, NBE pushed for the banks in the Tigray Region to remain closed as the banks could not give service under such circumstances.