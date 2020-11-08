Police Seize more than 355 Various Weaponry, 14,000 Ammunition

Addis Ababa, November 8/2020(ENA) Addis Ababa Police Commission disclosed that it has seized various weaponry prepared by the TPLF fugitive for destructive mission in Addis Ababa.



In press conference he gave on Sunday, Addis Ababa Police Commissioner Getu Argaw said the city police were working with residents to foil the efforts of tyranny TPLF to disrupt the peace in the capital.

He said police have seized more than 355 several firearms and more than 14,000 rounds of ammunition during the operation.

Anti-personnel mines and a compass for military service were among the weapons seized, he added.

Moreover, some 162 suspects have been arrested and are being investigated, the Commissioner pointed out.

He expressed his gratitude for residents of Addis Ababa for their active cooperation in arresting illegal weapons and suspects.