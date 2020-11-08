Members of Tigray PP Support the ongoing Crackdown on the Defiant TPLF

Addis Ababa, November 8/2020(ENA) Members of the Tigray Prosperity Party in Addis Ababa have expressed their support for the ongoing crackdown on the TPLF fugitives.



Prosperity Party on Sunday held discussions with members and supporters of Tigray Prosperity Party on the current national issues.

At the same time, members condemned the TPLF’s actions against the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF).

They said the act shows that TPLF is a tyranny that deviates from the culture and values ​​of the people of Tigray.

According to the members, the removal of the TPLF will ensure peace and independence of the people of Tigray.

Moreover, they testified that the TPLF is a fugitive group that does not represent the entire people of Tigray.

Members of the Tigray Prosperity Party said that the TPLF should be held accountable for its actions against the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF).

The members also said that they support the action being taken against the fugitive group as the TPLF is a manifestation of wickedness.

Doctor Bikila Horisa, Head of International Relations and Public Relations for Prosperity Party said the action was being taken against the unlawful TPLF group.

The TPLF is a traitor and illegal group, he said, adding that the apostasy stems from a desire to prosper improperly.

Bikila said the group had been granted amnesty by the Federal Government on several occasions but had not used it.

He said the action taken against the group was aimed at ensuring the rule of law and bringing the illegal group to justice.

He called on the people of Tigray to stand by the federal government.