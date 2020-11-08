Offensive Measure against TPLF is Justified: Elders

Addis Ababa, November 8/2020(ENA) The offensive action taken by the Federal Government against the TPLF fugitives is timely and justified, elders said.



Elders drawn from all parts of the country today have held discussion in the city of Adama on the current national issue. The discussion was chaired by Speaker of the House of Federation, Adem Farah.

During the discussion, the elders affirmed their support for the continuing government’s law enforcement measures taken against the tyranny TPLF group.

Moreover, they expressed their commitment to stand by the National Defense Force (ENDF) as the action being taken by the government is justified.

In the meantime, the elders urged the government to take all the necessary precautions to ensure safety of civilians during the offensive attack against the fugitive TPLF clique.

The Speaker of the House Adam Farah on his part said the responsible and restrained approach of the Federal Government to resolve the problem was perceived as weakness by TPLF but now it compelled to take offensive measures.