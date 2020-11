Addis Ababa, November 8/2020(ENA) Agegnehu Teshager, former chairman of the Amhara Prosperity Party, has been appointed head of the Amhara Regional State.



His appointment as the Head of Amhara Regional State comes after his predecessor, Temesgen Tiruneh, assigned as Director-General for National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).

Agegnehu’s appointment was endorsed by the Amhara Regional Council on Sunday.