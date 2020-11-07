House of Federation Instructs Federal Gov’t to Establish Interim Administration in Tigray Region

Addis Ababa November 7/2020 (ENA) The House of Federation (HoF) has endorsed the proposal of the Council of Ministers which allows the federal government to form an interim administration in Tigray Regional State.

In a press release the HoF issued today, it said the illegitimate Tigray Regional Government failed to seize the opportunity it was offered to return to the constitutional order.

The House of Federation, in its emergency session, has therefore decided to establish an interim administration in accordance with the powers it is given by the Constitution and Proclamation No. 359/1995.

The illegal Tigray Regional Government has carried out a vicious attack on the national defense force based in the region on Tuesday night. In addition, the group also carried out attacks on areas bordering Amhara Region, injuring civilians and causing property damage.

As this endangers peace and security in the federal system and infringes the constitution, the House has instructed the enactment of Article 62 (9) of the Constitution: “It (the House) shall order Federal intervention if any State, in violation of this Constitution, endangers the constitutional order.”

Constitutionally, if the regional states cause danger to the federal system, right away the federal government can intervene to settle the situation. To this end, there is a proclamation issued, in particular the Proclamation No. 359/95 of article 12 on Federal Government Intervention.

Particularly, any act that violates the Constitution through armed violence to resolve disputes with another region, ethnic group or people in a non-peaceful manner and violation of federal peace and security is considered an act that endangers the constitutional order, the press release added.

In the light of this provision, the illegal activities of Tigray Regional State are endangering the constitutional order of the country.

Accordingly, Article 62 (9) of the House of Federation has the power to order the federal government to intervene if any state violates the constitution and endangers the constitutional order, it explained.

In addition to this, Article 36 (1) of the Proclamation No. 251/93, which lists the powers and functions of the House, may order the federal government to take appropriate action when it deems that the constitutional order is jeopardized in a region; and it is appropriate to stop the illegal Tigray regional government as it has endangered the constitutional and federal system.

Therefore, the House of Federation has ordered the federal government to intervene in order to stop the threat to the constitutional order.

Hence, the Prime Minister, in accordance with Article 14 (2) of Proclamation No. 359/95, has been instructed to deploy the Federal Police or the National Defense Forces or both in the region to prevent disaster in line with the State of Emergency Proclamation.

The House also ordered the illegal regional council and the state’s highest executive body be suspended and an interim administration that would be accountable to the federal government be formed and exercise its powers and functions under Article 15 of Proclamation 359/1995.

The interim administration, in collaboration with other relevant government bodies, will take steps to address the situation that threatens the constitutional order. It will also have the functions given to it by the regional state’s highest law enforcement body.

The prime minister will report to the House of Federation about the interim administration and the implementation of the resolution on a quarterly basis and as found necessary.

The House of Federation also called on the people of Tigray and the country to stand by the federal government and the interim administration as well as members of the defense force, who are sacrificing their lives for the sake of the people and the country in order to protect the country’s sovereignty.