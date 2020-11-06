Ethiopia, Austria Ink Agreement to Improve Flight Services

Addis Ababa Novembre 6/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia and Austria have signed an agreement to improve flight services between the two countries.

Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority Director-General, Colonel Wosenyeleh Hunegnaw and Austrian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Roland Hauser, inked the agreement today in Addis Ababa.

Economic and Regulation Strategic Leadership Director of the authority, Endashaw Yigezu said that the agreement grants rights to increase air flights as per the market demand.

According to him, the agreement avoids double taxation and ensures direct flights to and from Austria.

It also allows flight services to other cities located between and beyond Addis Ababa and Vienna as well as to work in partnership with other airlines.

According to the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority, the agreements is a step forward to realizing the country’s 10 year perspective development plan of increasing global flight destinations besides strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

In addition to that it will have significant impact in creating jobs, attracting tourists, and enhancing foreign currency earnings through export.