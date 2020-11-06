Restoring Rule of Law, Constitutional Order Objectives of Defense Forces in Northern Ethiopia: PM Abiy

Addis Ababa November 6/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the operations being carried out in northern Ethiopia by the federal defense forces have clear, limited and achievable objectives to restore rule of law and the constitutional order as well as to safeguard the rights of Ethiopians to lead a peaceful life in the country.

He wrote on his Twitter page today that “the Federal Government patiently tried for several months to resolve differences with the TPLF leadership peacefully. We tried mediation, reconciliation, and dialogue.”

According to the premier, “All (the efforts) failed because of TPLF’s criminal hubris and intransigence. In the last straw TPLF attacked the Northern Command based in Tigray.”

It is to be recalled that the intransigent TPLF had attacked the Northern Command based in Tigray Region on November 4, 2020.

The errant group attempted to rob artillery and military equipment from the command post that has been stationed in Tigray Region for over two decades to protect and serve the people in the regional state from any threat and in development.