Egypt Rejects Elevated Role of African Union Experts in GERD Talks

Addis Ababa November 6/2020 (ENA) Egypt has disagreed on the enhanced role of the African Union (AU) experts in the tripartite negotiation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a seven-day consecutive negotiation, Ethiopia and Sudan have agreed on the modality of the upcoming trilateral talks to increase the role of AU experts, it was learned.

Briefing journalists today, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said the trilateral negotiations have been conducted for a week.

According to him, two experts from each country were selected to work out the modalities of negotiations.

However, there was disagreement on the role of African experts where both Ethiopia and Sudan agreed to elevate the engagement level of the experts, Dina added.

“Despite the failure of Egypt to agree on the role of the African experts,” the spokesperson stated that “we are optimist that this negotiation will continue as Ethiopia has a firm stand to solve Africa’s problems by Africans.”

The spokesperson also highlighted various diplomatic activities, including major activities in economic diplomacy and Ethiopian migrants in the Middle East.

Consultations with delegations from Indian, Sudan, Djibouti and UAE over the past weeks focused on peace and economic diplomacy, he stated.

The Ethiopian Government is also collaborating with governments of the Middle East countries to repatriate and rehabilitate those who opt to return home for various reasons.

In this regard, 437 Ethiopian citizens and 132 migrants were repatriated from Saudi Arabia and Lebannin, it was learned.

Dina further pointed out that neighboring countries have been working with the country in the spirit of “ Ethiopia’s security is our security.”

He particularly mentioned the firm stand of the Government of Djibouti which reaffirmed its commitment by noting that Ethiopia’s peace is peace for all countries.