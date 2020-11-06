Diaspora Urged to Actively Participate in Petition to Denounce Trump’s Comment

Addis Ababa November 6/2020 (ENA) The Ethiopian Diaspora Agency has urged the Diaspora community to give its voice for the petition launched to denounce President Donald Trump’s reckless comment on the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Trump suggested two weeks ago that Egypt may destroy the GERD, during the announcement of a normalization deal between Israel and Sudan.

Following the comment Ethiopians and friends have been denouncing the statement for it is uninformed that instigates war and hostilities between the downstream countries of the Nile River.

As part of this reaction, the nation has launched a petition last week to provide Ethiopians and friends with a much more platform to express their anger and inform the world that Trump’s speech contradicts with international law and disrespect the sovereignty of Ethiopia.

Director-General of the Ethiopian Diaspora Agency, Selamawit Dawit, in her phone interview with ENA, called on Ethiopians to continue their protests over the statement and unjust interference of the US president with the Ethiopian decent manner and culture.

According to her, the agency has been working with the Diaspora to make clear the misunderstandings and distortions that might have prevailed across the international community about the very purpose of the dam and its constructive implications in the equitable utilization of the Nile River.

The GERD is symbol of Ethiopian dignity beyond its developmental significance, she underlined and added “If we unite and stand together, we can defend our right and accomplish the dam.”

Noting the long standing relations between Ethiopia and the US, she expressed her believe that the countries will continue their cooperation regardless of Trump’s distractive comment.

Ethiopia launched a worldwide petition signature campaign to express public anger and protest against Trump’s irresponsible comments over the GERD last week.

The petition signature solicitation is being conducted using website platforms such as White House’s “We the People” and “chang.org”