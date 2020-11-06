Ambassador Ayrorit Presents Credentials to Sultan of Oman

Addis Ababa November 6/2020 (ENA) Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ethiopia to the Sultanate of Oman, Ayrorit Mohammed Yasin has presented her credentials to the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik Al Said.

During the occasion held at Al Barakah Palace on Thursday, Ambassador Ayrorit conveyed greetings from President Sahle-Work Zewde along with best wishes to Sultan Haitham and the people of Oman.

The Ambassador has also expressed her determination to exert efforts to further strengthen the existing relations between Ethiopia and Oman.

Sultan Haitham on his part congratulated the Ambassador and assured full support and cooperation from his Government in discharging her responsibilities.