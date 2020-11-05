Defense Forces Discharging Duty Effectively in Tigray State: Deputy Chief of Staff

Addis Ababa November 5/2020 The Ethiopian Defense Forces (EDF) are carrying out their duty in Tigary Regional State effectively, Deputy Chief of Staff and Head of Military Operations General Birhanu Jula said.

In a press briefing he held this afternoon, General Birhanu said the people of Tigray are providing the necessary support for the national defense forces.

He noted that forced armed by Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) launched surprise attack on the northern command in Tigray Region State on Tuesday.

But the northern command has been living in trenches to protect the country’s borders and ensure the security of the people for the past two decades, he recalled.

The deputy chief of staff and head of the military operations said the army retaliated quickly and bravely, and is now on the offensive.

He also said that members of the Special Force of Tigray Regional State that were forced to fight have been surrendering and fleeing.

The people of Tigray have been providing huge support for the defense forces as they well know that the war is pointless, the general explained.

Launching attack during this harvesting season demonstrates that the extremist group is irresponsible and indifferent to the people, according to General Berhanu.

The defense forces are carrying out their mission successfully and the people are supporting them, it was learned.