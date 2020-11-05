Social Democratic Party President Endorses Measure Taken against Errant TPLF

Addis Ababa November 5/2020 (ENA) President of the Ethiopian Social Democratic Party, Professor Beyene Petros said the measure taken against the errant Tigray People’s Liberation Front which attacked the national army in the region is fitting and appropriate.

The president told Ethiopian News Agency that religious fathers and elders had tried to mediate an end to the dispute through dialogue and discussion.

However, the tension has been growing in each and every day and the defiant group has finally crossed the red line, he noted.

“The federal government was showing restraint to resolve the differences in a peaceful way. But we clearly see that this was rejected by the TPLF which tried to raid military garrisons and rob armaments of the national army,” the president explained.

According to him, war should not be a means to resolve differences. The defiant TPLF was, however, not ready to resolve the situation peacefully. So, the action taken by the army is right as it helps to protect the country.

By robbing and provoking the national army which protected the region for more than 20 years is a clear indication that the defiant TPLF wanted to start war, the president stressed.

” The federal government should not therefore sit and see what is happing, but take all the necessary action to secure peace and stability in the country. For me the action taken by the national army is not waging a war but ensuring rule of law, ” he noted.

The president of the Ethiopian Social Democratic Party finally called on all nations to stand by the national army for the sake of preserving peace and ensuring stability.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister disclosed on November 4, 2020 that TPLF attacked the Ethiopian National Defense Forces northern command located close to Mekelle, the regional capital.