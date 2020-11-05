Livestock Legislative Reorganization Crucial to Enhance Export Trade: Study

Addis Ababa November 5/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia needs to intensify efforts to maximize the volume of livestock export trade by improving legislative reorganization as its priority program to revitalize and modernize the sector, a study revealed.

The study conducted by the Institute of Policy Researches launched today disclosed that despite the large livestock resources of Ethiopia, its contribution to the national economy is very meager.

The goal of the study is to identify key bottlenecks and indicate strategies aimed at increasing productivity, efficiency and global competitiveness so as to ensure to contribute significantly to export trade and broad economic development.

Speaking at the launching of the study, Deputy Director of the Institute, Teferi Tiyaru said Ethiopia has not benefited much from its huge livestock resources.

He noted that export trade from the sector has been drastically declining over the past ten years mainly due to lack of innovative animal husbandry system and the less attention given to the sector.

“Export performance has dropped to 45 million USD in 2019 from 207 million USD in 2011, a decline of 80 percent in ten years,” he said.

According to the study, the country has not been able to sufficiently tap its livestock resources to support the national economy through job creation and foreign currency revenue.

Some of the bottlenecks identified by the study include the existing gaps in capacity building among the pastoral communities, contraband trade, and lack of technology.

The study has also highlighted the need for improved legal management of livestock export, tough contraband mitigating mechanisms and modern animal husbandry system aimed at creating conducive environment to effectively exploit the sector.

The study further urged pertinent stakeholders including the government to strengthen collaboration to change the trend.

Ethiopia ranks third in Africa and 10th in the world with its livestock population, according to the Central Statics Agency.