Deputy PM Demeke Discusses with Israeli Deputy Public Security

Addis Ababa, November 5/2020( ENA) Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonen and Israeli Deputy Public Security Minister, Gadi Yevarkan today exchanged views on deepening bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Israel.

Speaking at the occasion, Gadi Yevarkan said Israel supports Ethiopia’s sweeping reform in all fields.

His country is cooperating with Ethiopia in the area of culture and tourism as well as science and technology, Gadi added.

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen on his part said the Government of Ethiopia is committed to deepen the existing relations with Israel.

Demeke appreciated the comprehensive support Israel is providing to Ethiopia.