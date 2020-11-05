Guterres Calls for Measures to Deescalate Tensions in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa October 5/2020 (ENA) UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for immediate measures to deescalate the tensions in Tigray Regional State and ensure a peaceful resolution to the dispute.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Spokesman for the secretary-general said Ethiopia is an important partner of the UN and critical to the stability of the Horn of African region.

Guterres further renewed the commitment of the United Nations, with its partners in the region, to support the Government of Ethiopia in its reform efforts aimed at building a peaceful and secure future for all its peoples.

It is to be recalled that Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) which illegally rules the regional state had attacked the Northern Command in the region.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday ordered a military action against the irresponsible gangsters following the surprise attack on the command.