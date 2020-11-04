Attempt to Attack Defense Forces Treasonous Nature of TPLF, Says Deputy PM

Addis Ababa, October 4/2020( ENA) Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF)’s attempt to attack Ethiopian National Defense Forces shows an extreme betrayal, said Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen.

In a press briefing he gave today, the deputy prime minister called on the public to cooperate with the army.

According to him, the attempt of Tigray State Special Forces to attack by crossing over to Amhara State the attack was foiled by Amhara security forces.

The army is taking law enforcement actions after it repulsed the attack, he added.

TPLF’s attempt to attack the defense forces that are the shields of the people of Tigray is worse than foreign aggression, the deputy premier stressed.

Demeke finally called on the nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia to collaborate with the army in its action against the illegal clique.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in an announcement he made yesterday after midnight disclosed that the attack on the national defense forces was foiled.