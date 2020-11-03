AU Condemns Killing of Innocent Civilians in Oromia Region

Addis Ababa November 3/2020 (ENA) The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat has strongly condemned the killing of innocent civilians following inter-communal violence in Ethiopia.

In his statement issued today, the Chairperson extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes speedy recovery to the wounded.

He called on national authorities to ensure that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are found and held accountable.

The Chairperson has also called on all stakeholders to refrain from inflammatory rhetoric and work towards de-escalating tensions in the country.

The Chairperson reaffirmed the African Union’s support to the reforms initiated by the Government and stands ready to assist Ethiopia in its efforts to promote peace and stability in the country.

The Government of Ethiopia expressing its heartfelt grief over the killings of innocent people in Gulisso district of West Wollega zone in Oromia Regional State, has vowed to take a stringent measure on the perpetrators.