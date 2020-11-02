Afro-American Artist Perr Donates Close to 2 Million Birr Worth Materials to Charity

Addis Ababa, November 02/2020 (ENA) About 2 million Birr worth clothes and materials donated by Tylor Perr, the Afro-American actor, writer, producer and director, were handed over today to Mary Joy Development Association, an Ethiopian resident charity organization.

The Ethiopian Diaspora Yonas G. Alemu reportedly facilitated the donation made by the actor to reach Ethiopia.

The donation comprised clothes and cleaning materials for destitutes sheltered at the charity organization.

Appreciating the actor for his donation, Mary Joy Founder Sister Zebider Zewudu said the organization needs more support from the international community and the Ethiopian Diaspora.

She also called on Ethiopia Airlines which transported the donation that could have cost half a million Birr for free, to prepare packages which would help donation materials to enter into the country freely.

Women and Children Affairs Minister, Filsen Hassen said the support can motivate other international organizations and the Ethiopian Diaspora to engage in such responsibilities.

The handing over ceremony took place at Bole International Airport.