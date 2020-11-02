Tripartite Negotiation over GERD Resumes

Addis Ababa, November 02/2020 (ENA) The latest round of tripartite negotiation of water ministers of Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt held on Sunday via webinar.

The Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy announced on Sunday that observant and experts assigned from African Union (AU), European Union (EU) and the World Bank have participated on the negotiation.

According to the Ministry, the three countries agreed to maintain discussion by assigning two experts from each country to present a report at the end of the discussion.

The experts will submit their report to water ministers of the three countries on Tuesday.