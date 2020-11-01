Al-Burhan Visits Adama Industrial Park

Addis Ababa November 1/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Chairman of the Sovereign Council of Sudan Lt. General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan have visited the Adama Industrial Park today.

During their visit, they reviewed the production processes of COVID-19 protective masks, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

Lt. General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who arrived in Ethiopia earlier today for a two day working visit, was received at Bole International Airport by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and high level government officials.

The two leaders will be reviewing development projects and are expected to confer on strengthened bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Sudan, it was indicated.